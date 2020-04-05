‘Not proud of it’: Ashish Nehra recalls when he was caught ‘hurling abuses’ at MS Dhoni during Pakistan ODI match

cricket

Former Indian speedster Ashish Nehra, on Sunday, recalled the ODI match against Pakistan in which he was caught on camera ‘hurling abuses’ at Mahendra Singh Dhoni after an edge off Shahid Afridi’s bat went between the keeper and Rahul Dravid who was standing at first slip. The moment took place 15 years ago in 2005 in Ahmedabad, and Nehra, on Sunday, said that he is not proud of his behaviour on that day. Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Nehra recalled the 2nd ODI from the Pakistan series in 2005 in Visakhapatnam, in which Dhoni had smashed his maiden ODI hundred.

“I distinctly remember that match in Visakhapatnam. It was the second ODI of that series. In a video that went viral, I am seen hurling abuses at MS after an edge off Shahid Afridi’s bat goes between Dhoni and Rahul Dravid at first slip. People assume it’s from the Vizag match, but that incident is from the fourth ODI in Ahmedabad. However, I must admit I am not proud of my behaviour,” Nehra said.

He went on to explain the reason for his reaction. “I had been hit for six by Afridi off just the previous ball. There was the usual pressure of an India-Pakistan match. Suddenly, I created a chance and it was missed. I lost my cool. That wasn’t the only incident where a player has lost his cool in that manner. Both Dravid and Dhoni were fine with me after the game but that doesn’t justify my behaviour,” he said.

The former left-armer further added that the video went viral because it has Dhoni in it. “The video is still popular because it has Dhoni in it. It’s like that old picture of me presenting an award to Virat Kohli when he was a kid. The picture is famous because it has Kohli in it, not because of me,” he said.

Nehra added that he has to give an explanation to his kids someday over the video. “I know someday my kids will eventually watch that video clip and I’ll have to explain why I behaved that way,” he said.