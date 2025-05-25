'Not saying I'm coming back...': MS Dhoni adds fresh plot twist to retirement buzz as he bows out of IPL 2025 with a win

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni addressed the burning question about his IPL future, neither confirming a return nor announcing retirement. He said he wanted to use the “luxury” of time to make his decision. MS Dhoni had his say on his IPL future(AFP)

Despite IPL 2025 being a season of wrong for the Chennai Super Kings, who were the first side to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs, they wrapped up their campaign on Sunday with a win against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, securing an emphatic 83-run win.

Heading into CSK's last game of the season, the buzz was around Dhoni's future in the IPL and whether it was time for him to end his illustrious career. However, after the win, the 43-year-old kept the speculations alive, saying he was not in any hurry to decide on his retirement and would take the call over the remainder of the year.

“It depends," Dhoni said of his future in the post-match presentation. “I have 4-5 months to decide, there’s no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22."

The former India captain further revealed his plans after the IPL, saying he would return to Ranchi and enjoy a few bike rides. However, he clarified that he has neither retired nor confirmed his return to IPL for next year.

"Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few back rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide," Dhoni added.

Chennai end IPL with big win over Gujarat

Opener Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis hit contrasting half-centuries to help bottom-placed Chennai end their IPL campaign with a crushing 83-run win over the Titans. The New Zealand international smashed 52, while the South Africa batter scored a fiery 23-ball 57 as Chennai posted a colossal 231-run target after opting to bat first in Ahmedabad.

The bowlers then combined to dismiss Gujarat, who have already qualified for the playoffs, for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Dhoni was happy that Chennai managed to end the season on a good note with an all-round show.

"Good to finish on a good note. This was one of the perfect performances from the bowling, batting and fielding department. This was one game where the catching was also good," he said.