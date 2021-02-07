IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Not very often you see Virat being quiet': VVS Laxman explains how England bowlers were spot on with plan against Kohli
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
'Not very often you see Virat being quiet': VVS Laxman explains how England bowlers were spot on with plan against Kohli

  • Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:43 PM IST

Dom Bess was the star with the ball for England. The off-spinner picked up four wickets for his side as his efforts put India on the back foot in their innings. Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was also impressed with Bess. He said that he forced Kohli to play away from his body early in the innings.

“Mark just said that he is improving and the control he showed, it was almost like Nathan Lyon bowling to Indian batsmen. A lot of deliveries stand up on that off-stump region and it forced Virat Kohli to play a little bit away from his body. Not very often you see Virat Kohli being quiet, especially at the start of his innings. But today was that kind of the day where England bowlers were spot on with their game plan against Virat Kohli,” Laxman commented during the show.


READ | ‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become a 'lot more consistent'

Former England batsman Mark Butcher discussed how Bess managed to get the wicket of Kohli on Sunday. Butcher explained that the ball kicked and bounced and Kohli misjudged it. Butcher also said that Bess has the ability to get a wicket even with average deliveries.

READ | England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

“Eventually, he got one to drift away from him. Virat just tried and it just opened up by the drift. The ball kicked and bounced, it didn’t spin a massive amount and Ollie Pope did the rest. What a wonderful moment for Dom Bess. He continues to get better. Dom Bess has got something about him. He has got that fire in him, he learns quickly. He is by no means a finished article but he has got something about him that makes one or two things happen. I should mention the fact that he gets lucky once in a while and not always the good ball gets the wicket. He gets wickets with average deliveries as well,” Butcher said during the post-match show on Star Sports.

