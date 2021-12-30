e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Nothing to float on cloud nine': Bishan Bedi feels India have 'plenty of work to do' in remaining two Tests against Australia

‘Nothing to float on cloud nine’: Bishan Bedi feels India have ‘plenty of work to do’ in remaining two Tests against Australia

India vs Australia: Terming India’s 36 all out ‘freakish’, legendary India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi warned Ajinkya Rahane’s side about ‘floating on cloud nine’ after their victory in Melbourne.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Melbourne:India's Ajinkya Rahane bats during the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-12-2020_000024A)
Melbourne:India's Ajinkya Rahane bats during the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the series at 1-1. AP/PTI Photo(AP29-12-2020_000024A)(AP)
         

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi said the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side ‘silenced’ the whitewash cries by staging a remarkable comeback-win in Melbourne and considering the ‘mediocre’ batting line-up of Australia, can now go on to win their second series in a row on Australian soil.

Bedi credited stand-in captain Rahane for remaining calm and delivering when it mattered the most.

“Indians make it 1-All to silence the 4-0 OZ cry... Nice to remain calm as @ajinkyarahane88 & deliver. There were a couple of hiccups on way to 8 wkts triumph... But all’s well that ends well... This OZ batting is pretty average - read mediocre - so Indians can win the series,” tweed the legendary left-arm spinner.

 

After being bowled out for their lowest score 36 in the second innings and losing the first day-night Test in Adelaide inside three days, India won the second Test match in Melbourne comfortably by 8 wickets to draw level in the four-match series.

Terming India’s 36 all out ‘freakish’, Bedi warned Rahane’s side about ‘floating on cloud nine’ after their victory in Melbourne.

“36 all out was terribly ‘freakish’ but an 8wkt win is not...I hope Indians can forget both... One as a nightmare & the other as nothing to float on cloud nine,” he said.

Bedi said there are still two more Tests to go and India should stay calm like their captain Rahane.

“Still 2 more Tests to go..& plenty of work to do..stay calm Fellas as your Capt @ajinkyarahane88 & ‘think’ how to outwit OZ,” Bedi added.

 

Rahane was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent century (112) in the first innings that created the base of India’s 8-wicket victory. Rahane’s leadership skills were also praised as Indian bowlers bundled out Australia for 195 and 200 in both the innings at MCG.

The third India-Australia Test match will be played in Sydney from January 7.

