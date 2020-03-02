Numbers that matter: How have India’s batsmen fared on away tours since 2018

cricket

India has traditionally been a batting powerhouse. Over the years Indian cricket has seen several top notch batsmen, who have achieved success all across the globe. While batsmen continue to rule the roost in friendlier environs in home condition, the current crop has struggled in away conditions of late. The latest 0-2 series loss to New Zealand has brought the performance of batsmen under scrutiny as the team’s failure to win away from home can be pinned down to their inability to adapt and adjust to playing conditions.

India’s biggest challenge has been winning matches and series in the SENA countries and a lot was expected from Virat Kohli’s team. The presence of a world class fast bowling attack meant India for the first time had an advantage that previous touring teams from the country didn’t have. Here is how the batsmen have fared since the beginning of 2018 in series played outside India.

India in South Africa

India’s first big challenge after a series of home triumphs was a trip to the Rainbow nation. Questionable selections and no support for captain Virat Kohli from other batsmen meant the visitors lost the first two Tests to surrender the series. The team bounced back to win the final Test but it was too little too late. Captain Kohli scored 286 runs at an average of 47.66 with the help of a century and a fifty. Here’s how the others fared -

Murali Vijay - 102 runs in 6 innings @ 17, Cheteshwar Pujara - 100 runs in 6 innings @ 16.66, KL Rahul 30 runs in 4 innings @ 7.50, Ajinkya Rahane 57 runs from 2 innings @ 28.50, Shikhar Dhawan - 32 runs from 2 innings @ 16.

India in England

This was a keenly anticipated series as all eyes were on whether India can avenge their humiliating losses from the past two series. But things didn’t gp as per plan as the visitors lost a closely fought first Test at Edgbaston. A lesson followed at Lord’s and although India made a comeback at Trent Bridge, comprehensive defeats at Southampton and The Oval meant another dismal scoreline of 1-4. Virat Kohli yet again stood out, making amends for his poor record in England. He scored 593 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.30 with two centuries and 3 half centuries. Here’s how the others fared -

Murali Vijay - 26 runs in 4 innings @ 6.50, Cheteshwar Pujara - 278 runs in 8 innings @ 39.71, KL Rahul 299 runs in 10 innings @ 29.90, Ajinkya Rahane 257 runs from 10 innings @ 25.70, Shikhar Dhawan - 162 runs from 8 innings @ 20.25, Rishabh Pant - 162 runs from 6 innings @ 27.

India in Australia

After setbacks in South Africa and England, Virat Kohli was desperate for success and it finally came Down Under.Australia were still without the star batting pair of David Warner and Steve Smith and the Indians made the most of their absence. A 2-1 series win was fashioned by a complete team performance where the batsmen complemented the efforts of the bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara was the stand out performer of the match, scoring 521 runs in 7 innings at an average of 74.42. Here’s how the others fared -

Virat Kohli - 282 runs in 7 innings @ 40.28, Rishabh Pant - 350 runs from 7 innings @ 58.23, KL Rahul 57 runs in 5 innings @ 11.40, Ajinkya Rahane 217 runs from 7 innings @ 31, M Vijay - 49 runs from 4 innings @ 12.25, Mayank Agarwal - 195 in 3 innings @ 65, Hanuma Vihari - 111 runs in 5 innings @ 22.20.

India in West Indies

A series to remember for the Indians but the Windies have long become the back benchers of Test cricket. With the quality of opposition very low, most of the Indian batsmen made merry as India swept the series. Hanuma Vihari with 289 runs and Ajinkya Rahane with 271 runs were highest run getter for India. Suprisingly Virat Kohli managed only 136 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34, much below his lofty standards. Here’s how the others fared -

Virat Kohli - 101 runs in 4 innings @ 25.25, Cheteshwar Pujara - 60 in 4 innings @ 15, Mayank Agarwal - 80 runs in 4 innings @ 20, Rishabh Pant - 58 runs in 3 innings @ 19.33.

India in New Zealand

India were expected to give a tough fight to the Kiwis, who were deflated after a whitewash in Australia earlier. But the difficult conditions were too much for the Indian batsmen to handle yet again as the team went down 0-2. It was complete failure of the batting machinery as the tourists were beaten comprehensively in both the matches. Mayank Agarwal was the top run getter with 102 runs while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 100 runs from 4 innings. Virat Kohli had a series to forget as he averaged 9.50 with 38 runs from 4 innings. Here’s how the others fared -

Rishabh Pant - 60 runs in 4 innings @ 15, Prithvi Shaw - 98 runs in 4 innings @ 24.50, Ajinkya Rahane - 91 runs in 4 innings @ 22.75, Hanuma Vihari - 86 runs in 4 innings @ 21.50.