Neesham has quirky response to fan's question on feeling before and after Dhoni's runout in World Cup semi-final

The semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is still etched in the memory of Indian cricket fans. Team India were favourites to win the tournament after an impressive performance in the group stage where they topped the league with only one defeat in 9 matches. They headed into the semi-finals against New Zealand with high expectations.

However, they faced a resurgent Kiwi side who put on an incredible bowling performance to restrict India to just 92/6 in 31 overs as they chased a target of 240. The Indian side then made a comeback into the match as Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched a 116-run partnership to take them closer to the target. It looked like India had a chance to reach the final with Dhoni still at the crease.

Those hopes were dashed when Dhoni was run-out in the 49th over as India lost the match by 18 runs and crashed out of the World Cup. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was asked about his feelings by a fan before and after the Dhoni run-out in the semis. Neesham had a witty response to the question.

Before: Cool we’re probably gonna win

After: Cool we’re definitely gonna win https://t.co/YaX1zXvyD7 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 4, 2021

In the 2019 World Cup final, England managed to tie the target of 242 that was set for them by New Zealand. The Super Over also ended in a tie but England’s tally of 22 boundaries against New Zealand’s 17 throughout the match helped the hosts win the title for the first time in its history.

Neesham poked fun at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after they scrapped the controversial boundary rule which saw the Black Caps lose the 2019 World Cup title to England. “Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the ice spotters on the Titanic,” Neesham wrote on Twitter with a link to a story about the rule change.

The ICC then scrapped the contentious boundary rule and stated that it will not be used in future ICC events.