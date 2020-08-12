e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ollie Robinson replaces Stokes in England squad for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Ollie Robinson replaces Stokes in England squad for 2nd Test against Pakistan

England had also defeated West Indies in their previous home series, which had marked the resumption of international cricket following a long conoravirus-forced hiatus.

cricket Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 6, 2020 England's Ben Stokes is bowled by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Dan Mullan/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 6, 2020 England's Ben Stokes is bowled by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Dan Mullan/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Ben Stokes as England on Wednesday named a 14-member squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting Thursday at The Ageas Bowl. Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. England won the first Test, making a dramatic comeback with Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler effecting a splendid turnaround.

England had also defeated West Indies in their previous home series, which had marked the resumption of international cricket following a long conoravirus-forced hiatus.

England Squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi: Report
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Miracle that am alive’: Karnataka Congress MLA describes attack, his escape
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Nobody talks when farmers die’: Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput case
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
India can play a crucial role in easing global strategic reliance on China: British lawmaker
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
ASHA worker booked for giving water mixed with hand sanitiser to 10-month-old baby
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In