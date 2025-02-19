On this day: Ian Botham's century and 13 wickets stun India in Mumbai

On this day in 1980, Ian Botham delivered a remarkable all-round performance in the Golden Jubilee Test between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This commemorative match was organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saw Botham dominate with both bat and ball. Ian Botham in action in the Golden Jubilee Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(Getty Images)

Winning the toss, India captain Gundappa Viswanath opted to bat first. The Indian lineup faced a formidable English bowling attack, with Ian Botham leading the charge. Botham's brilliant bowling helped him with figures of 6 for 58, restricting India to 242. Sunil Gavaskar was the standout performer for India, contributing with a resilient 49 runs. Despite the home advantage, the Indian batters struggled to build partnerships, while falling to Botham's relentless assault.

Botham's dominance with the bat

England's reply began on shaky ground, with the top order faltering as the visitors found themselves at a precarious 58 for 5, staring at a potential collapse. It was at this juncture, Botham delivered with the bat. Partnering with wicketkeeper Bob Taylor, Botham orchestrated a remarkable turnaround. He scored 114 runs off 144 balls, an innings studded with 17 boundaries. This knock not only stabilised England's innings but also shifted the momentum in their favour. The partnership between Botham and Taylor yielded 171 runs for the sixth wicket, propelling England to a total of 296 and securing a 54-run lead.

Viswanath recalls Taylor

During England's first innings, a memorable incident underscored the spirit of the game. Bob Taylor was adjudged caught behind by umpire Hanumantha Rao. However, Taylor's evident disbelief prompted Indian captain Gundappa Viswanath to intervene. In a commendable act of sportsmanship, Viswanath recalled Taylor to the crease, allowing him to continue his innings, who contributed with a valuable 43 runs.

Trailing by 54 runs, India aimed to set a challenging target for England. However, Botham's momentum with the ball continued in the second innings too. He delivered a devastating spell, claiming 7 wickets for 48 runs. The Indian batters struggled to counter Botham's swing, and were bowled out for 149. Kapil Dev offered some resistance, but the batting lineup collapsed without much resistance, leaving England with a modest target of 96 runs for victory.

Chasing 96 runs for victory, England openers, Geoffrey Boycott and Graham Gooch gave a great start as the visitors successfully reached the target without losing a wicket, securing a 10-wicket win for England.

Botham brilliant all-round performance made him the first cricketer to score a century and take ten wickets in the same Test match. In addition to Botham's heroics, wicketkeeper Bob Taylor also put his name in the record books during this match. Taylor took a total of ten catches, setting a new world record for the most catches by a wicketkeeper in a Test match at that time.