On this day: Kohli's double ton and Ashwin's spin deliver India's historic series win over England

On this day, during the fourth Test of the 2016 England tour of India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium saw the hosts seal a commanding innings and 36-run victory, clinching the five-match series 3-0, their fifth on the trot. With standout performances from Virat Kohli, Jayant Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, India clinched their first series win over England in eight years. R Ashwin and Virat Kohli starred in the fourth Test in Mumbai during England's tour of India in 2016.(AFP Photo)

England’s strong start

England began on a high note, with debutant Keaton Jennings scoring a composed 112 in their first innings. Supported by Jos Buttler’s 76, England posted a respectable 400. However, the Indian spin duo of Ashwin (6 for 112) and Ravindra Jadeja (4 for 109) ensured that the visitors couldn’t push for an even bigger total.

India’s solid reply

India’s reply was powered by captain Virat Kohli, who played a brilliant knock of 235, his highest Test score at the time. Kohli’s innings was studded with 25 boundaries and a six. He was ably supported by opener Murali Vijay (136) and allrounder Jayant Yadav, who made a maiden Test century (104) batting down the order. Together, Kohli and Yadav added a record 241 runs for the eighth wicket, propelling India to a formidable 631 and a lead of 231.

Adil Rashid’s toil for England saw him claim 4 for 192, but the visitors were unable to stem the flow of runs.

Brilliant Ashwin

England’s second innings unravelled quickly under relentless pressure from India’s spinners. Ashwin, continuing his fine form, took another five-for (6 for 55), ending with match figures of 12 for 167, best figures by a spinner at the Wankhede stadium. England were bowled out for 195, with Joe Root’s 77 and Jonny Bairstow’s 51 offering some resistance. However, it was not enough to prevent a crushing defeat.

This victory extended India’s unbeaten run in Tests to 17 matches, equalling their longest streak.