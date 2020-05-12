e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / On this day: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in thriller to become most successful IPL team

On this day: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in thriller to become most successful IPL team

The thrilling final ball win meant that Mumbai Indians created history becoming the first IPL team to win the title four times.

cricket Updated: May 12, 2020 16:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Mumbai Indians.
File image of Mumbai Indians.(IPL)
         

The Indian Premier League finale between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was an epic encounter. The MS Dhoni-led franchise had lost thrice against Mumbai previously in the season - including one time in playoffs. But the question was on everyone’s mind - can Mumbai win when it mattered the most? Both the teams were vying to become the most successful franchise in the tournament, having already won three titles before.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. On a good batting surface in Hyderabad, Mumbai openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit got off to a good start, before both of them were dismissed in quick succession.

Also read: Frustrated spinner Adam Zampa calls for more turning wickets in Australia

The MI middle-order faltered, but Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 41 in 25 balls helped the side to post a total of 149/8 in 20 overs.

Coming out to chase, Shane Watson, who had scored in the IPL 2018 to help his side win the title, posted a quickfire half century. But wickets continued to fall on the other end, and the pressure kept building on CSK. With five wickets in hand, Chennai needed 9 to win in the final over with Watson and Jadeja in the middle. Lasith Malinga came into the attack.

Also read: Women’s ODI and men’s U-19 World Cup qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

Watson suffered a dramatic run out in the fourth ball of the final over, departing for 80 in 59 balls. With CSK needing 4 to win in 2 balls, Shardul Thakur picked up a double. With two more to defend in the final ball, Malinga bowled a sensational yorker to dismiss Thakur and win the title for Mumbai by a single run.

The thrilling final ball win meant that Mumbai Indians created history becoming the first IPL team to win the title four times.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In