On this day: Rohit Sharma becomes first to score three ODI double tons

On this day in 2017, Rohit Sharma added another glorious chapter to his career, by smashing his third double century in ODIs. The feat, achieved against Sri Lanka in Mohali, reaffirmed his position as one of the most destructive batters in the history of limited-overs cricket. Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring his third double century during the second one-day international match against Sri Lanka in Mohali.(AP)

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka was a high-pressure game. India had been bundled out for a paltry 112 in the first match, suffering a humiliating seven-wicket defeat. The team needed a strong response, and Rohit, standing in as captain in Virat Kohli’s absence, led from the front.

On a flat pitch in Mohali, Sri Lanka chose to bowl first. The early conditions seemed favourable for bowlers, but the pitch as the game progressed transformed into a batting beauty—a shift Rohit and his team exploited really well.

Rohit’s explosive innings

Rohit started cautiously, building a steady 115-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 68. After reaching his century off 115 balls, Rohit shifted gears in spectacular fashion. His next hundred came off just 36 deliveries, during which he dispatched the ball to all parts of the ground. His innings of 208 not out included 13 fours and 12 sixes, with a remarkable display of power hitting in the 44th over where he hit four consecutive sixes off Suranga Lakmal.

Rohit’s acceleration helped India add a staggering 147 runs in the last 10 overs, finishing at an imposing total of 392 for four—the highest ODI score in Mohali.

Records shattered

With this knock, Rohit became the first and only cricketer to score three double centuries in ODIs. His earlier double tons included a world-record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 209 against Australia in 2013. Moreover, no other player has achieved more than one double century in ODIs.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Nuwan Pradeep conceding 106 runs in 10 overs—the fourth most expensive figures in ODI history. Rohit’s monumental knock turned the match into a one-sided affair.

Contributions from Dhawan and Iyer

While Rohit stole the show, Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer provided vital contributions. Dhawan’s fluent 68 laid the foundation for the innings, while Iyer, playing only his second ODI, chipped in with a brisk 88 off 70 balls. Their partnerships with Rohit ensured that the momentum was never lost.

India’s colossal total proved too much for Sri Lanka, who managed only 251 for 8 in reply. India won the match by 141 runs, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.