On this day: Steve Waugh joins 10,000-run club with a gritty century at the SCG

On this day in 2003, during the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australian captain Steve Waugh achieved a significant career milestone by becoming only the third player in history to surpass 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He joined India's Sunil Gavaskar and fellow Australian Allan Border in this exclusive club. File image of Steve Waugh playing a square cut,(Getty Images)

The day's play culminated in dramatic fashion. Facing the final ball of the day, Waugh drove Richard Dawson through the covers for a boundary, bringing up his century off 130 balls. This innings was notable not only for its significance but also for its brisk pace, as Waugh was known for his typically patient and gritty batting style. The SCG crowd erupted in celebration, acknowledging both the century and the context in which it was achieved.

Significance of the knock

Leading up to this Test match, there was considerable speculation about Waugh's future in the Australian team. Critics questioned his form and place in the side, suggesting that his illustrious career might be nearing its end. Waugh's performance in this innings was a direct response to such doubts. This innings not only silenced his critics but also reaffirmed his leadership and value to the team.

Steve Waugh's career highlights and records

Test: He played 168 Test matches for Australia, scoring 10,927 runs at an impressive average of 51.06. This tally includes 32 centuries and 50 half-centuries, with a highest score of 200.

ODIs: In the limited-overs format, Waugh appeared in 325 matches, accumulating 7,569 runs at an average of 32.90, including three centuries and 45 fifties. He also contributed with the ball, taking 195 wickets.

Captaincy: Under his leadership, Australia became a dominant force in world cricket. Waugh captained the Test side from 1999 to 2004, leading Australia to 41 victories in 57 matches, making him one of the most successful Test captains in history.

World Cup triumphs: He was a key member of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 1987 and was captain of the side in 1999.

Steve Waugh's innings at the SCG in 2003 is often cited as one of the defining moments of his career. It showcased his tenacity, skill and unyielding spirit. Beyond the numbers, Waugh was known for his mental toughness and ability to perform under pressure, qualities that inspired a generation of cricketers.