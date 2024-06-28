'One of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli would've skipped T20 World Cup if...': Sehwag's big claim as he addresses duo's future

Team India produced a scintillating performance in the T20 World Cup, reaching the tournament's final for the third time after crushing England by 68 runs on Thursday. It was an all-round show for the side, as it posted 171/7 on a tricky surface before bundling England for just 103. India will meet South Africa in a title clash in a bid to end an 11-year ICC title drought. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) of India during the ICC Men's T20 CWC 2nd Semi-Final match between England and India at Guyana(AFP)

The side had come close to ending the drought last year, when it enjoyed a similar unbeaten run in the ODI World Cup at home; however, Rohit Sharma's men endured a one-sided defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad, and the captain will be eager to make amends and end the tournament on a high when India face the Proteas in Barbados.

Another senior player, Virat Kohli, has been part of both campaigns; interestingly, the duo of Kohli and Rohit had been away from T20Is since the previous year's World Cup and only returned earlier this year during a bilateral series against Afghanistan. Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes things might have been different if the side had won the ODI World Cup.

Sehwag hinted that Rohit or Kohli might not have featured in the ongoing T20 World Cup if India had succeeded in breaking the title drought last year and that the hunger for an ICC trophy propelled them to return to the shortest format.

“Any senior player who is part of the World Cup has it in his mind that it might be his last World Cup, and I should end it on a winning note,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“If that win came in the ODI World Cup last year, it is possible that one of the two would've not played this tournament. But they didn't win, so they still have the hunger to win one for the team and the fans.”

Might not feature in World Cups again

Sehwag also hinted at the possibility of both players not featuring in another limited-overs World Cup if India lift the trophy on Saturday.

“This could be the T20 World Cup (where India win the title). After this, maybe both of them will say that they won't play another World Cup in limited-overs formats,” Sehwag said.

“But, if they are fit and performing, why not? They can play another tournament, for sure,” he concluded.