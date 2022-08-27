'One of the worst things I have ever heard. Not interested...': England great's blunt statement on 'Bazball'

In a bid to revive their Test fortunes, England roped in Brendon McCullum as coach and named Ben Stokes as their new red-ball skipper, replacing Joe Root in the leadership role. They won all four red-ball games since the duo came to the fore, with a crushing 3-0 win over world Test champions New Zealand and a record 378 chase against India in the much-delayed Edgbaston Test. The English side's new swashbuckling approach in the format was termed "Bazball", which is derived from McCullum's nickname 'Baz'.

'Bazball' may have impressed many former players and pundits due to its ultra-attacking mode, but Andrew Flintoff is not a fan of England's new brand of cricket. “It’s one of the worst things I have ever heard. I’m not interested in that. They’re just playing an exciting brand of cricket that everybody loves watching," said Flintoff in an interview with i News.

Flintoff, who played 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England, opened up about his early exit from the sport. He said he doesn't know anyone in England's current Test squad closely, including Stokes.

"Good lad. He was due a few. I don’t know Ben. I don’t’ know many of the current crop. I retired at 31, which I felt was too soon. I was hoping to get a few more years out of it. I couldn’t be around it because I felt I should still have been playing and it hurt," said the former all-rounder.

Despite losing the first Test against the Proteas, England are staring at a series-levelling win, thanks to Stokes and Ben Foakes hitting centuries on Friday. Stokes made 103 for his first century as England's full-time test captain, and Foakes weighed in with 113 not out — his highest international knock — as they shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 173.

Foakes was still there when England declared on 415-9, with a first-innings advantage of 264 runs. In response, South Africa openers Dean Elgar (11) and Sarel Erwee (12) negotiated nine overs before stumps to close on 23 without loss. The Proteas were folded for just 151 on opening day after electing to bat in Manchester.

