'One thing Rohit Sharma needs to do...': Dinesh Karthik finds flaw in India captain's leadership after 1st Test vs ENG

With England registering an unlikely win over Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the first Test of the five-match series on Sunday, veteran Indian batter Dinesh Karthik opined that the hosts missed a trick with the ball in the Hyderabad opener. England's Ollie Pope and debutant Tom Hartley powered Ben Stokes' men to a thrilling win over the hosts on Day 4 of the 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Karthik has also shared crucial advice for Rohit(ANI-AFP)

Displaying their entertaining brand of cricket with Bazball, England stunned the hosts with a much-improved performance in the 2nd innings of the series opener. After posting a below-par total of 246, England bounced back in the 1st Test with a second-innings score of 420. Ollie Pope's batting masterclass paved the way for England to set a 231-run target in the curtain-raiser of the five-match Test series.

Debutant Hartley picked up two wickets and leaked 131 runs in the first innings. The spinner made amends by pulling off a heist with a match-changing seven-wicket haul in the 2nd innings. In reply, Rohit and Co. skittled for 202 in the 2nd innings to lose the match by 28 runs. Reflecting on India's defeat in the 1st Test, Karthik admitted that the bowlers had a poor outing in the 2nd innings. The wicketkeeper-batter also pointed out Rohit's tactical error in the 1st Test.

'One thing Rohit Sharma needs to do'

"India definitely didn't bowl well. The one thing Rohit Sharma needs to do in the next Test is not accept whatever the bowler is setting in terms of field. A lot of the times, I've seen bowlers sometimes try to be more defensive than they need to be. He needs to push the bowlers to set slightly attacking fields, at least to the opponent bowlers and batters who have just walked in," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

'Rohit needs to understand'

Hartley claimed 7-62 in his second spell while Pope played a marathon knock of 196 off 276 balls. The premier batter was also named the Player of the Match. For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked five wickets and scored 87 in the 1st innings against England. With Rohit’s Team India set to meet England in the 2nd Test on Friday, Karthik urged the hosts to show intent with the ball.

“Rohit Sharma needs to understand that in Test cricket, just like his batting, he needs to attack and show intent with the ball as well. A No. 9 or No. 10 batter can't come on a turning pitch and take singles easily. He shouldn't be allowing that. That is the time to buck up, and that's an area they missed with the ball,” Karthik added.