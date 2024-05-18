‘Opportunity to win ICC trophies…’: Justin Langer reacts to reports of BCCI approaching him for India head coach

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer's name has been doing the rounds ever since BCCI invited applications for the Indian cricket team's head coach. Current coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly made it clear to the board that he would not continue after his extended contract ends after the T20 World Cup. Dravid and his entire support were asked to continue till this year's T20 mega event despite their contracts ending with the ODI World Cup at home last year. LSG Coach Justin Langer during a press conference(PTI)

As VVS Laxman is not too keen to take responsibility for the senior team, and neither does BCCI want to disrupt the functioning of the National Cricket Academy, the board has reportedly contacted three foreign coaches from the IPL. Langer is one of them. The other two are Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

Langer, who coached LSG during this IPL season, was asked multiple times about his aspirations to become India head coach, a post set to be vacated by Rahul Dravid after T20 World Cup in the Americas. “It would almost be the biggest job in cricket — being the head coach of the Indian cricket team,” Langer replied when asked if the Indian board had approached him for taking on the mantle.

“One, because of the huge volume of cricket, the huge expectation. It would be a great challenge. It would be great fun and it would be a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles,” Langer told the media here at the Wankhede Stadium after Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last IPL match of the season.

Langer cited the immense pressure and workload that comes along being an India coach, while adding that it has not been too long since he held a similar role with Australia. “But with all these things, the timing has got to be right. I did four or so years with the Australian cricket team. It is all encompassing. It is exhausting,” said the 53-year-old.

“Rahul Dravid will probably tell you the same thing and Ravi Shastri will probably tell you the same thing. The pressure on winning for the Indian team is massive,” he said.He did drop a hint that he might not be mentally ready to commit 10 months a year for the job.

“I'm sure the next person who gets the job will be really looking forward to the project,” Langer added.

Gambhir in the race

Apart from Langer, Ponting and Fleming, former India opener Gautam Gambhir's name has also been discussed. As per the latest reports in ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir, the current mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been approached by BCCI to take up the India coaching role.

The deadline to submit the applications closes on May 27. Thereafter, the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape.