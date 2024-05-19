Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma enters top-10 after blistering knock vs PBKS, Virat Kohli remains at top
Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Virat Kohli continues to lead, while Abhishek Sharma entered top-5 with a brilliant knock against Punjab Kings.
Rajasthan Royals' last league game against the table-topping Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out, resulting in RR finishing third, just behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR topped the league with 20 points, having secured nine wins and two points from washouts. Both SRH and RR ended with 17 points, but SRH’s superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.414 edged out RR’s 0.273.
This final standing sets up KKR to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The 'Eliminator' will see Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the same venue.
Rajasthan Royals had a strong start to the season, winning eight of their first nine matches. However, their momentum waned in the latter half, losing four consecutive games. The absence of key player Jos Buttler during crucial matches further impacted their performance, making their upcoming clash with a resurgent RCB a formidable challenge.
Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad have showcased exceptional power-hitting throughout the season, leveraging the 'Impact Sub' rule to great effect. Their outstanding chase of 215 against Punjab Kings, completed with five balls to spare, underscored their batting strength and secured their place in the playoffs while boosting their NRR at a critical moment.
As they prepare for the Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals must address their late-season slump and rediscover the form that made them early contenders.
Orange Cap in IPL 2024
Virat Kohli remains firmly at the top of the Orange Cap list with 708 runs to his name; with only one match possible on Sunday's double-header, there wasn't a change in the top five with Travis Head -- currently third -- departed for a first-ball duck. Abhishek Sharma, however, jumped into top-10 after a strong 66 off 28 balls against PBKS. Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals star, remains fourth with 531 runs. Among the teams remaining in the tournament in playoffs, Sanju Samson (7th), Abhishek Sharma (9th), and Sunil Narine (10th) remain in contention for the Orange Cap.
