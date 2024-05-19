 Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma enters top-10 after blistering knock vs PBKS, Virat Kohli remains at top | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma enters top-10 after blistering knock vs PBKS, Virat Kohli remains at top

ByHT Sports Desk
May 19, 2024 11:28 PM IST

Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Virat Kohli continues to lead, while Abhishek Sharma entered top-5 with a brilliant knock against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals' last league game against the table-topping Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out, resulting in RR finishing third, just behind Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR topped the league with 20 points, having secured nine wins and two points from washouts. Both SRH and RR ended with 17 points, but SRH’s superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.414 edged out RR’s 0.273.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century during the match against Punjab Kings (ANI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century during the match against Punjab Kings (ANI)

This final standing sets up KKR to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The 'Eliminator' will see Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the same venue.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rajasthan Royals had a strong start to the season, winning eight of their first nine matches. However, their momentum waned in the latter half, losing four consecutive games. The absence of key player Jos Buttler during crucial matches further impacted their performance, making their upcoming clash with a resurgent RCB a formidable challenge.

Conversely, Sunrisers Hyderabad have showcased exceptional power-hitting throughout the season, leveraging the 'Impact Sub' rule to great effect. Their outstanding chase of 215 against Punjab Kings, completed with five balls to spare, underscored their batting strength and secured their place in the playoffs while boosting their NRR at a critical moment.

As they prepare for the Eliminator, Rajasthan Royals must address their late-season slump and rediscover the form that made them early contenders.

Orange Cap in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli remains firmly at the top of the Orange Cap list with 708 runs to his name; with only one match possible on Sunday's double-header, there wasn't a change in the top five with Travis Head -- currently third -- departed for a first-ball duck. Abhishek Sharma, however, jumped into top-10 after a strong 66 off 28 balls against PBKS. Riyan Parag, the Rajasthan Royals star, remains fourth with 531 runs. Among the teams remaining in the tournament in playoffs, Sanju Samson (7th), Abhishek Sharma (9th), and Sunil Narine (10th) remain in contention for the Orange Cap.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, SRH vs PBKS Live Score, RR vs KKR Live Score IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma enters top-10 after blistering knock vs PBKS, Virat Kohli remains at top

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On