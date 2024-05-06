Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after MI beat SRH: Travis Head moves into top five; Virat Kohli remains table topper

Mumbai Indians kept their bleak or rather mathematical chances of making the playoffs in the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) alive after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at home, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. This was Mumbai's fourth win this season and the victory saw them climb from the bottom-most spot in the table to the ninth position. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Wankhede Stadium (ANI)

Suryakumar Kumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbai's big win in 17.2 overs. The hosts lost their top order inside the powerplay with the SRH fast bowlers picking three wickets for 31 runs in 25 balls. MI then revived on the back of an unbeaten century stand between Suryakumar and Tilak, where the former smashed his second IPL ton and sixth overall in the format.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier in the evening, MI skipper Hardik Pandya dished out his best bowling show before the T20 World Cup, while veteran Piyush Chawla also bagged three wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad for a below-par 173 for eight. Pandya found rhythm and momentum to return 4-0-31-3 while Chawla (4-0-33-3) produced an impactful performance to trouble the SRH batters. In complete contrast to last time these teams met earlier in this IPL when SRH hammered 277/3, their usually free-flowing batters struggled for momentum and lack of initiative meant they could never really trouble the Mumbai bowlers.

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap table after MI vs SRH:

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap table after MI beat SRH

Virat Kohli remained the table topper in the Orange Cap list with his tally of 542 runs in 11 matches in IPL 2024. The only significant move after the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is that opener Travis Head moved to the top five following his knock of 48 from 30 balls. He now has a tally of 444 runs in 10 matches for Sunrisers this season.