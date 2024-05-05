Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR: Gaikwad fails to dethrone Kohli; Sunil Narine jumps to 3rd spot

Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday moved closer to sealing their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs after an emphatic 98-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. KKR bowlers put on a clinical show after Sunil Narine's stunning knock of 81 off just 39 balls, laced with six boundaries and seven maximums as the visitors roared to the top of the points table, while the home team dropped out of the top four. Sunil Narine (right) makes significant move in Ornage Cap table

In the first match on Sunday, at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings keep their playoff hope alive with his all-round brilliance against Punjab Kings. Left-hander Jadeja top-scored with 43 off 26 balls to guide Chennai to 167-9 after being invited to bat first in Punjab's adopted home ground of Dharamsala. Jadeja then returned figures of 3-20 from his four overs of left-arm spin to help restrict Punjab to 139-9 for Chennai's sixth win in 11 matches as they climbed to third in the table. The stellar performance from the veteran India cricketer also comes as a welcome sign ahead of the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and the United States.

Meanwhile, the big positive for Chennai was the performance from fast bowler Tushar Deshpande, who took on the responsibility in the absence of injured Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar as he struck twice in his first over and Punjab's second in the chase.

IPL 2024 updated Orange Cap table after PBKS vs CSK, LSG vs KKR:

Despite his knock of 32 runs in 21 balls for CSK against Punjab Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to dethrone Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap list as he fell short by just two runs. The CSK captain now has 541 runs in 11 matches. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders star Sunil Narine made the most significant move on Sunday as he jumped from the 10th spot to break into the top five with his stunning knock of 81 off just 39 balls. He now stands third on the list with 461 runs in 11 matches, the most he has ever scored in a single IPL season. His opening partner Phil Salt, who stood at the seventh post before the game against Lucknow Super Giants, moved to the fourth position with his 14-ball 32. LSG captain KL Rahul remained at the 5th spot with 426 runs in 11 matches after scoring just 25 off 21 against KKR.