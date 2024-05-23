Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after RR vs RCB Eliminator: Virat Kohli signs off as top scorer; Riyan Parag goes past Head

Virat Kohli signed off as the leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 as Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were dumped out of the playoffs by former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on Wednesday. The Orange Cap holder completed 8,000 runs in the cash-rich league after RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and invited RCB to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan Royals' players R Powell and R Ashwin being greeted by Virat Kohli as they celebrate their win (PTI)

Batting at a strike rate of 137.50, Kohli smashed 33 off 24 balls against RR in the Eliminator. The veteran batter was dismissed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the seventh over as the RCB icon finished the season with 741 runs. Run-machine Kohli averaged 61.75, and the batting icon is the only player to have crossed the 700-run mark this season. Kohli retained the top spot on the Orange Cap table in his final game of the 2024 edition.

Kohli is followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has smashed 583 runs in 14 games. RR star Riyan Parag climbed to the third spot with his crucial knock against RCB in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Parag has smashed 567 runs in 15 games. Parag has surpassed Travis Head, who scored 533 runs in 13 games. RR skipper Sanju Samson is placed sixth in the Orange Cap standings with 521 runs in 15 games.

Samson's RR will meet SRH in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final. “What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back. Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today. Credit to the bowlers, they are always looking at what the opposition batters would do and what fields to set. Credit goes to Sanga and bowling coach Shane Bond as well. They've spent a lot of time in hotel rooms discussing these things,” Samson said after the match.