Virat Kohli becomes 1st batter to smash 8,000 runs in IPL, loses Eliminator battle against Chahal during RR clash

Extending his record-smashing run in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), run-machine Virat Kohli bagged a special milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Topping the batting charts in the IPL 2024, Orange Cap holder Kohli became the first player to complete 8,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league. Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match (PTI)

On the verge of capping off his second-best season as a pure batter, Kohli has crossed the 700-run mark at the IPL 2024. Only Kohli has breached the 700-run mark in the IPL this season. The first batter to complete 8k runs, Kohli secured the feat in his 244th innings for RCB. The 35-year-old has smashed eight centuries and 35 half-centuries in his glittering career. Kohli is followed by veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has 6,769 runs to his name in the IPL.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score: Patidar falls, Royals wrestle back control

Chahal vs Kohli in Eliminator

Earlier, Kohli equalled Chris Gayle's record by crossing the 700-run mark. Gayle had scored over 700 runs twice for RCB in 2012 and 2013, while Kohli first breached the landmark in 2016. Kohli repeated his free-scoring run in the IPL 2024. Though Kohli was tipped to continue in his red-hot form, the former RCB skipper was stopped in his tracks by his former teammate - Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli's impressive run in IPL 2024

Kohli was dismissed by RR spinner Chahal in the eighth over of the RCB innings. Kohli's bid to slog sweep Chahal backfired as the batting icon perished for 33 runs off 24 deliveries. Kohli has amassed 741 runs in 15 games for RCB. The former India skipper achieved a strike rate of 154.69 in his first 15 games of the IPL 2024. Averaging above 60, Kohli has five half-centuries to his name - the most by any batter in the 2024 season. Kohli also slammed a century in the ongoing edition of the world's richest T20 league. The RCB opener is followed by Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Orange Cap standings. Gaikwad has scored 583 runs in 14 games this season.