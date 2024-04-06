Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Heinrich Klaasen remains in third position, Abhishek Sharma climbs to fifth as SRH beat CSK

Abhishek Sharma's 12-ball 37-run knock proved to be crucial as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Friday in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old's knock pushed him again to top-five in the Orange Cap race, with 161 runs in four matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot.(ANI )

In the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, Virat Kohli still occupies top spot with 203 runs and is followed by RR's Riyan Parag (181). Meanwhile, SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on Friday, with a knock of 10 runs off 11 deliveries. He remains in third position with 177 runs and is closely followed by GT captain Shubman Gill (164). Meanwhile, Sharma is in fifth position in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race.

On Friday, Aiden Markram got a half-century, smacking 50 off 36 balls as SRH reached 166/4 in 18.1 overs, in their chase of 166 runs. Initially, a knock of 45 runs off 24 balls by Shivam Dube saw CSK post 165/5 in 20 overs. The SRH bowlers put in a collective team effort as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat took a wicket each.

Speaking after the match, SRH's Markram said, "Not too bad, not equivalent what it was against Mumbai, as the ball got softer and older, it wasn’t easy, we saw it when we bowled. When we batted, we wanted to attack in the first ten overs and then take it from there. Not too much to be honest, I don’t want to think too much, see ball and hit ball. I think when you get on tricky wickets, you have to still value the batter who is in. On good wickets, you are allowed to play freely and that is where the Impact player rule comes in handy. (Whether you are a batting team or a bowling team?) I’m not too sure but I will go with batting (chuckles)."

Orange Cap history

Gill claimed the Orange Cap last year with 890 runs in 17 matches. Meanwhile, Shaun Marsh won the award in the inaugural season with 616 runs, followed by Matthew Hayden getting it in 2009 with 572 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to win the Orange Cap, doing it in 2010 with 618 runs.