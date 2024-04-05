 Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan climb to fourth, fifth positions after GT vs PBKS match | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan climb to fourth, fifth positions after GT vs PBKS match

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 05, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan climbed to fourth and fifth positions in the Orange Cap race but failed to lead GT to a win vs PBKS.

Despite failing to guide Gujarat Titans to victory in their recent IPL 2024 fixture against Punjab Kings, Shubman Gill climbed to fourth position in the Orange Cap race on Thursday. The opener's unbeaten 48-ball 89* took his season tally to 164 runs in four matches.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) and Sai Sudharsan bump their fists.(AFP)
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) and Sai Sudharsan bump their fists.(AFP)

RCB star Virat Kohli occupies pole position in the Orange Cap race with 203 runs in four games, and is followed by RR's Riyan Parag, who has registered 181 in three matches. SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen is third with 167 runs in three matches, and is followed by Gill in fourth. GT's Sai Sudharsan has also climbed to fifth position with 160 runs in four matches.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | IPL 2024 points table updated after GT vs PBKS match: Shashank takes Punjab Kings to fifth, Gujarat Titans fall to sixth

Chasing 200, Punjab reached 200/7 in 19.5 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 29 balls by Shashank Singh. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad took two wickets for GT. Initially, GT posted 199/4 in 20 overs as Gill and Sudharsan dominated with the bat. For PBKS' bowling department, Kagiso Rabada took two wickets.

Speaking after the match, Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan said, "It was an amazing game, very very close, I'm glad the boys did the job. The plan was to give a good start but I got out unfortunately but we were around 60 runs at the end of the powerplay, we kept building partnerships and Shashank came in and played really well. The way Shashank came in and hit those sixes, it was brilliant, the way he hit the ball, it looked effortless. He started from No. 7 and is now showing his positive mindset. He is playing in the IPL after a long time and he played so well. I will also mention about Ashutosh, he came in and played a good knock under pressure."

Orange Cap legacy

Last year, the Orange Cap was won by Gill, who clobbered 890 runs in 17 matches. Despite his swashbuckling batting performance, GT failed to defeat CSK in the final. Meanwhile, Shaun Marsh bagged the award in the inaugural 2008 season, with 616 runs, followed by Matthew Hayden grabbing it in 2009 with 572 runs.

In 2010, fans got to see Sachin Tendulkar claim the Orange Cap with 618 runs, followed by Chris Gayle doing it in 2011 and 2012.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan climb to fourth, fifth positions after GT vs PBKS match
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On