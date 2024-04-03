Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli reclaims top position despite RCB's third defeat

Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli took the IPL 2024 Orange Cap back even though he didn't do much with the bat in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 28-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Kohli, who dropped to second allowing Riyan Parag to take the Orange Cap with an unbeaten half-century against Mumbai Indians on Monday, was back in pole position scoring 22 off 16 balls and taking his overall run tally to 203 runs in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list. Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli once again is in possession of the Orange Cap. (IPL Twitter)

While Parag with 181 runs is second, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to be third. There is a new No. 4 in the list, with Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 40 taking his run rally in the Orange Cap list to 146. He is joined by LSG teammate Quinton de Kock who enters the top five after a cracking half-century last evening. Shikhar Dhawan has been pushed down to 6, and David Warner at 7 in the Orange Cap standings for IPL 2024.

The IPL's Orange Cap, awarded to the season's leading run-scorer, has witnessed some prolific displays. David Warner reigns supreme with three caps, but Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL holds a special place in history. Kohli amassed a staggering 973 runs, including a record-breaking four centuries, en route to his Orange Cap.

Orange Cap history

A total of 13 players have etched their names as the IPL's top scorer, a prestigious list featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar and rising stars like Shubman Gill. The inaugural year (2008) saw Shaun Marsh of Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) become the first Orange Cap holder with a mammoth 616 runs, surpassing Gautam Gambhir and Sanath Jayasuriya. The following year, Australian great Matthew Hayden donned the Orange Cap with 572 runs in 12 matches.

The year 2010 witnessed batting icon Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians) reaching the peak with 618 runs across 15 games. The year 2011 belonged to the 'Universe Boss', Chris Gayle. The West Indian maestro dominated the Orange Cap race, scoring 608 runs in 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gayle cemented his legacy by becoming the first player to retain the Orange Cap in 2012, smashing a record 733 runs in 15 games. The 2013 season saw another Chennai Super Kings star, Michael Hussey, dethrone Gayle. He amassed a phenomenal 733 runs in 17 games, securing his place as the leading run-scorer.