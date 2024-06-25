'Oscar-worthy' Gulbadin Naib collapses after Trott urges Afghanistan to 'slow things down', sparks laugh riot on live TV

Gulbadin Naib delivered an 'Oscar-worthy' acting performance, as the commentators put it, during his team's crunch T20 World Cup Super Eight tie against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Tuesday. With a place in the semi-final on the line, Afghanistan had Bangladesh reeling on 81/7 in a chase of 116 when rain intervened for a third time in the contest. At that moment, Bangladesh were two runs behind as per the DLS system, and understanding the magnanimity of the situation, head coach Jonathan Trott urged his players to slow things down. Gulbadin Naib went down immediately after Jonathan Trott signalled Afghanistan to slow things down(Screengrab)

As Trott used his hand gestures to convey his message, Gulbadin, who was fielding at first slips in the 12th over, suddenly held his left thigh and collapsed, indicating cramps. The surprising turn of events left the commentator, especially Pommie Mbangwa, miffed as he ensured his disappointment was heard. He even said 'it has the potential to be either an Emmy or Oscar-worthy performance'.

Watch the clip below:

"No, no this way. No please. I'm not buying this," he said as a visual of Gulbadin lying face down flashed on the screen. Captain Rashid Khan himself was taken by surprise, as he nearly urged Gulbadin to get back up on his feet and carry on, believing that his teammate was probably feigning it to put a momentary break.

However, after the incident was replayed, the emotions of the commentary panel changed as they could be heard bursting into a laugh riot on live TV upon seeing Gulbadin go down in slow motion. It was even funnier to see Gulbadin acknowledge Trott's message with one hand while using the other to favour his left hamstring as he went down in 'pain'.

Was the injury legit?

And Rashid was probably right. Even as Gulbadin looked in excruciating pain and was helped off the field by a couple of his teammates, he was miraculously back up and running when play resumed. In fact, he even picked up the wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib to put the mystery of his cramps beyond doubt.

What's worse? Gulbadin absolutely sprinted down the ground when Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs on DLS to enter their first-ever knockouts of an ICC tournament. During the post-match presentation, when Rashid was asked about Gulbadin's 'injury', the Afghanistan captain played along. "Gulbadin had some cramps I think, hopefully he'll be alright. That wicket he took was massive for us," he said.