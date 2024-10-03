‘Other players are open to give suggestions but I trust my judgement’: Rohit Sharma on his aggressive captaincy

India captain Rohit Sharma, who now holds the record for being the most successful Indian skipper (in terms of win percentage), said he now has spent enough time as a leader on the international stage to trust his instincts and gut feeling. Rohit's captaincy and aggressive intent were praised by one and all after India whitewashed Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. India's Virat Kohli (R) talks to captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

After a complete washout on days two and three, the Indian team scored an unprecedented eight runs plus per over to set it up nicely with a total of only 173.2 overs needed for a result.

"I have been (out) there enough to trust my judgements on what I do," Rohit told BCCI.TV after India completed a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

The Indian XI that played in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur had a few players - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Japrit Bumrah - who have led India. Rohit said that while he is open to suggestions, the final call is his and he completely trusts his own gut feeling.

"The decisions that I take on the field, I then go by it. Obviously there are players around me who are open to giving suggestions but, at the end of the day, I trust my mind and my judgement and that's all that matters when you are playing," the 'Hit Man' asserted.

Rohit was very pleased with fielding as the team took 23 out of the 24 catches that came its way.

"It may go unnoticed, but I was just informed 24 catches came our way, and we took 23, great result, especially in India, where the ball doesn't carry in slips and because they were standing way ahead than they normally do. The catches are hard to take as reaction time is very less" he explained.

"And I have seen everyone put in lot of effort in getting those things right. (T) Dilip (fielding coach) is actually helping the players with some crucial catches that's turning the game around," he informed.

‘Aggression for me is all about actions’

Rohit has never believed in aggressive body language as that is not his style of functioning on the field.

"I think aggression for me is all about actions. It's not about my reactions. The kind of batting we do, kind of field positioning we do. The kind of bowling we do, that to me is aggression," the skipper said.

However, he doesn't mind when a Mohammed Siraj walks up to a batter for a conversation as it might play on the mind of the latter.

"You saw Siraj, superb athlete, he gives everything on the field he has. Even on flat pitches when nothing is happening, he wants to do something -- talk to batter, make him uncomfortable so that teams gets into the game, it's happening for some years now," he added.