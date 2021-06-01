'Our first choice is India': BCCI vice-president confirms discussions still on for hosting World T20

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season led to a widespread debate on whether it would be possible to hold the T20I World Cup in India. The tournament, set to take place between September and October, is originally planned to take place in India.

But India saw a disastrous second wave of Covid-19 during the IPL 2021 season. As the IPL bio-bubble was also hit with a number of Covid cases, there was no choice but to suspend the tournament.

The remainder of the IPL 2021 tournament has been shifted to the UAE, as announced by the BCCI last week, but the question is - will the T20 World Cup also see a shift in venue due to similar reasons?

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, in a recent interview with Khaleej Times, announced that the BCCI is still discussing the possibility of hosting the tournament in India.

“That issue also has been deliberated. Our first choice is India. So we will be seeking some time from the ICC, a month or so, to decide about it,” Shukla told Khaleej Times.

“If towards the end of June or maybe, the first week of July, the situation is not good there (India), then obviously it (T20 World Cup) will come to the UAE.

“If the situation improves (in India) and we are able to host it, then we will be hosting there (in India)," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led India team will take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final next month.