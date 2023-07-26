‘Our focus is not on winning. We want people to enjoy': England star's bizarre 'Bazball' remark after Ashes heartbreak

It was a rather anti-climactic end to the fourth Test between England and Australia last week, as rain washed out the entire fifth day in Manchester, forcing a draw. The result meant Australia retained the Ashes for the third time in a row in England, having already won the first two Tests before England bounced back at Headingley. England were in a dominant position in the fourth Test; they had reduced Australia to 214/5 while still leading by 61 runs in the second innings, when rain ensured no further play in the Test. England's Ben Stokes walks off at the end of play in Manchester(Action Images via Reuters)

Naturally, the England camp was disappointed at losing a golden chance to remain alive in the series. Even if England win the final Test at The Oval, Australia will retain the urn. Many suggested that England's past decisions – their declaration in the first innings of the opening Test in particular – came to bite them but the side's captain, Ben Stokes, insisted he had no regrets.

England had infamously declared their innings at 393/8 on the opening day of the Test, with Australia eventually registering a two-wicket win at Edgbaston. While Stokes did admit that it was a cruel end to their comeback campaign in the Ashes, side's batter Harry Brook has a more optimistic view towards the situation. The young batter believes it was a “moral victory” for England in Manchester as they held an upper hand over their arch-rivals throughout the game.

“We were dominating the game last week so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won,” Brook said, as quoted by FOX Sports.

“So if we can win this week, yeah it can be a moral victory.

“... You can’t do anything about the weather. We were dominating and had it played out, I am sure we would have won. But the rain won last week.”

This was England's first Ashes under the duo of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, whose aggressive approach to the longest format is said to have revolutionised Test cricket. The approach – popularly known as ‘Bazball’ – saw England registering series wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, but the side fell short to Australia at home. Interestingly, Brook claims the side isn't focused on “winning” but “entertaining.”

“We’re not focused on winning as a side, we’re focused on making people enjoy watching and bringing Test cricket alive again,” Brook said, referencing the appeal of the team’s ‘Bazball’.

“I think we’ve done a decent job of that in the last 12 months and it’s been exciting to watch. It’s definitely been exciting to play in."

The final Test of the series starts on July 27, which will also be Australia's final bit of action on English soil. The Aussie team had been in England since May as they prepared for June's World Test Championship final, where Pat Cummins' men emerged victorious against India.

