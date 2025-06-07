‘Our playing careers are over’: Oman's 2024 T20 World Cup cricketers still not paid by cricket board, appeal to ICC

Oman cricketers have spoken out against their native cricket board a year on from their appearance at the T20 World Cup in North America and the Caribbean, citing the failure of the board to distribute the prize money achieved by the team in that tournament. Oman's men's team qualified for their third ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.(ICC)

As per players who spoke to ESPNcricinfo regarding the matter, the ICC paid the Oman Cricket Board USD 225,000 as the cash prize, but that amount was never transferred to the players. What is more, those who have attempted to try and rectify the situation have seen themselves frozen out of the team, locked out of the picture for the national team.

Batter Kashyap Prajapati gave an account of what it has been like to be shunned by his own cricket board.

“Our lives have been upended over this issue; we’ve lost our spot in the team, our contracts have been torn up, and we have been forced to leave the country,” said the Indian-born Prajapati. “It’s just so confusing and we don’t understand why the ICC isn’t able to ensure we get paid the prize money we have earned, and why there isn’t a safe space for us to raise concerns?”

As per the ICC’s rules of participation, all prize money earned by teams at events must be distributed to players who are part of the squad, within 21 days of the conclusion of the tournament. The T20 World Cup came to an end in late June 2024, and while the ICC confirmed the prize money has been shared with the board, it is reported no player has been paid.

WCA rallies for Omani cricketers

In fact, Oman’s squad from the World Cup is almost entirely out of the picture, with a complete overhaul after complaints being raised by players involved at the World Cup.

The impact of Oman’s decisions cannot be downplayed, with player Fayyaz Butt saying that his journey in cricket might be ‘over’: “It’s been a massive loss for my career and professionally. I had to leave Oman. I’m not working at the moment, looking for opportunities but our playing careers are over.”

The ICC’s inability to ensure the safe transfer of funds to players has led to criticism from the World Cricketers’ Association, a body for player welfare.

“In a sport that is trying to retain players in international cricket and ensure its future and relevance, it’s disappointing to see more non-payment issues, including in pinnacle ICC events held almost a year ago,” said Tom Moffat, CEO of the WCA.

“We understand ICC management have continued to chase the boards on this, but the issue reflects poorly on the whole sport and adds to the widespread issues in domestic leagues.”

“It’s also extremely concerning if some players are unable to raise their legitimate issues without fear of being punished for doing so,” added Moffat.