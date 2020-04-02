cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:29 IST

With the suspension of India’s ODI series against South Africa this month, and the start of 13th edition of the Indian Premier League getting postponed to April 15th in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli is spending time at home with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. The right-hander batsman shared two adorable images of the lovely couple together in which they were seen giving out ‘fake smiles’.

“Our smiles maybe fake but we are not #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe,” Kohli captioned the photo. Kohli’s post came just a day after Anushka had shared an image with the cricketer and their pet dog.

“Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’,” she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, last week, Kohli had shared a video on his social media account in which he advised people to maintain social distance and follow the government’s guidelines on lockdown to prevent themselves from coronavirus pandemic.

“Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days — people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines — it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels,” he had said in the video.

He had added: “I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus.”