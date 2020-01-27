e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi': Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on India's fast bowlers' attitude

The former quick was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and said that the Indian pacers were now looking to intimidate the batsmen and they were not shy of making their presence felt.

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for India’s fast bowlers
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded the Indian team for being ruthless and absolutely dominating New Zealand in the second match of the T20I series. Akhtar also questioned the attitude of the Blackcaps and said that Kane Williamson’s men literally surrendered the match to India and that they had no answers at all. “India is becoming a ruthless team as they once again proved it against New Zealand in the second T20I. If you (Kiwis) are being bowled out for such a modest total, how will you compete against a side like India which possesses a long batting line-up,” he said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Kiwi keeper Seifert explains why it is so tough to hit Bumrah for runs

The former quick was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and said that the Indian pacers were now looking to intimidate the batsmen and they were not shy of making their presence felt.

“The Indian bowlers bowled short, they terrorised them, even aimed for their head. Never seen this confidence in Shami and Bumrah before. They have an aggressive mindset. They think - out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi. New Zealand underestimated the Indian pacers, they were committing too soon and hence, ball took the edge, they even got hit on their head,” Akhtar said.

 

“Also, Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t let you score runs and bowls some odd spins which and tests the batsmen,” the former Pakistan quick added.

Akhtar also spoke about the state of world cricket and said that there was no competition at the moment and there was no match to India’s ruthlessness.

“At present India is dominating the world one-sided. But what will happen to other teams? What will happen to world cricket?” he asked.

“When Australia dominated world cricket, at least India and Pakistan showed fight and tried to compete. However, what we are seeing in New Zealand is that the hosts have completely surrendered before India in the first t20 T20Is,” he added.

