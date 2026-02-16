Padikkal hits 232, Karnataka in command versus Uttarakhand

Lucknow: At least for now, eight-time champions Karnataka don’t appear in the mood to bat a second time in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttarakhand here. On Monday, they took their imposing score to 689/6 on Day Two of the five-day encounter. Karnataka Skipper Devdutt Padikkal, (HT)

After finishing Day One on 355/2, Karnataka lost four wickets on the second day, but their batters added 334 more runs to the total, making things difficult for the hosts on a slow turf at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Devdutt Padikkal struck his career-best double century in first-class cricket, while young Ravichandran Smaran was unbeaten on 121 at stumps.

Padikkal, an elegant left-handed batter, scripted a masterclass on Monday. His 330-ball 232, laced with 29 boundaries and three sixes at 70.30, built momentum, underscoring his resurgence as a red-ball powerhouse. The left-handed batter’s 298-run stand with KL Rahul (141) on Day One had given Karnataka a fine start after being sent into bat.

There was no change in his style of play on Monday after resuming on his overnight score of 148 with Karun Nair on 37. His timing and compact technique stood out. His cover drives were silken.

Against spin, especially while facing Uttarakhand’s prolific wicket-taker Mayank Mishra, Padikkal played with soft hands and used the late cut.

Padikkal, in excellent form this season after scoring two centuries in the one-day Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, showed patience by waiting for the ball without going after it. He overpowered Uttarakhand bowlers on the two-paced track. His innings contained three sixes besides 29 fours.

He enjoyed a 129-run partnership with Nair for the third wicket before the latter fell for 60. The Karnataka skipper also added 59 runs with Smaran before he was caught behind against off-spinner Lakshya Raichandani.

Nair, who struck his 40th first-class half-century (105b, 8x4, 1x6), was caught by Rawat off pacer Abhay Negi.

The dismissals of the senior batters didn’t affect young Smaran, who kept hammering the Uttarakhand bowlers all around the ground. It is his fifth hundred (121*-191b, 11x4).

Smaran maintained the scoring momentum. He stitched a 123-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kruthik Krishna, who made 60. At stumps, Vidyadhar Patil (35*) was giving Smaran company.

It was a second day of disappointment for Mayank Mishra, this season’s leading bowler. His struggles showed in figures of 167/0 in 38 overs. Young Aditya Rawat impressed with three wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:

Karnataka 689/6 in 180 overs (KL Rahul 141, D Padikkal 232, K Nair 60, R Smaran 121*, K Krishna 60, A Rawat 3/132) vs Uttarakhand.