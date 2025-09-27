‘Pagal-vagal ho gaya hai kya?’: Arshdeep Singh mocks Rinku Singh’s bizarre question in viral reel

Rinku Singh has stayed in high spirits despite not featuring in any matches of the Asia Cup so far. The left-handed batter has mostly been on the bench, yet he appears to be enjoying being part of the squad. It has been the same with Jitesh Sharma, as both of them featured in an Instagram reel with Arshdeep Singh, who was the hero of India's Super Hero win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four game on Friday. India's Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh created a reel after India's Super Over win against Sri Lanka.(REUTERS)

In a recent video shared by Arshdeep, Rinku jokingly asked, "Super over mei Arshdeep ne 2 wicket liye, kisne liye ji?" (Arshdeep took two wickets in the Super Over, who took?). Arshdeep replied, "Pagal-vagal ho gaya hai kya?" (Have you gone crazy?), to which Rinku added, "Puchna toh padega na" (Have to be asked).

The playful banter harked back to Rinku’s earlier viral reel with Kuldeep Yadav, when he had jokingly inquired about the cost of a ₹10 biscuit packet.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who was picked in the XI for the dead-rubber against Sri Lanka, claimed a couple of wickets in the Super Over, restricting them to just 2 runs.

“Plan in the Super Over was clear”: Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer revealed that his plan was to bowl wide yorkers in the Super Over to restrict the hitting zone for the batters.

“My feeling was that…we got hit in the Power Play, but everyone chipped in later and took the game to Super Over. My plan in the Super Over was clear — bowl wide yorkers, and make them (SL batters) score on the off-side,” said Arshdeep in a video posted by BCCI.

The strategy paid off brilliantly, with Perera and Shanaka dismissed at deep point (Rinku Singh) and deep backward point (Jitesh Sharma) respectively, as India clinched the Super Over victory after the match ended tied at 202 in regular play.

Arshdeep has played just two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup as India stuck with two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, largely owing to the nature of the Dubai pitch. He is likely to sit out for the final too, but in case Hardik fails to get fit on time, then things might change.