Pak vs WI, ICC World Cup: Statistical preview of Match 2

Pakistan and West Indies will open their World Cup campaign on Friday with a mouth watering clash at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both the teams have a relatively good record at the venue and will look to draw inspiration from the same.

Despite losing 4 out of the last 5 matches at this venue, this is one of Pakistan’s better venues in England. For West Indies though this is the most successful venue in England as they enjoy a more than 70 percent win rate here.

Record of travelling teams in ODIs at Trent Bridge.

Here is a statistical preview of the encounter of the match. Here you will get to know about important numbers and landmarks which could be achieved in this match.

364: Average 1st innings score Trent Bridge, extrapolated over last 5 completed first innings at this ground in ODIs.

• 1: Sarfaraz Ahmed needs 1 more catch to reach 100 catches in ODIs. He will be the 7th player for Pakistan to reach this milestone and 4th wicketkeeper from the country after Moin Khan (214), Rashid Latif (182) and Kamran Akmal (156).

• 50: Hasan Ali will be playing in his 50th ODI if he takes the field in this match.

• 3: Shadab Khan needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 ODI wickets.

• 113.85: Fakhar Zaman’s strike rate in England. Best SR by a Pakistan batsman in England (min 9 innings batted)

• 70.25: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s batting average in England. Best average by a Pakistan batsman to have batted a minimum of 9 innings.

• 7: Wins for Pakistan at Trent Bridge, most wins at a venue in England.

• 71.43%: Win rate for West Indies at Trent Bridge. Best win rate for West Indies at a venue in England.

• 65.45: West Indies’ top order’s (1-3) average in ODIs in 2019, the best for any side.

• 2: Runs required by Andre Russell to reach 1000 Runs in ODI cricket.

• 27.15: West Indies’ batting average post CWC 2015, the least for any side that is a part of CWC 2019.

• 1: The only game West Indies won in England in the last 10 years (since 2009) came against Pakistan back in 2013.

• 51.06: Shai Hope’s ODI average, the best by any WI player in ODI history. (Min 20 innings).

• 253: Runs required by Gayle to break Brian Lara’s record of most Runs (10348) for the West Indies in ODI cricket.

• 130.45: Andre Russell’s Batting SR – The best for any player in ODI cricket. (Min 500 balls faced)

• June 4, 2017: The last time Wahab Riaz played an ODI for Pakistan against India at Edgbaston.

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:38 IST