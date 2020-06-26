e-paper
Pakistan arriving on Sunday for England cricket tour

Pakistan's itinerary "will be announced in due course," the ECB said. The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.

cricket Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:09 IST
Associated Press
LONDON
Brisbane: Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, celebrates with his team after getting the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP/PTI(AP11_23_2019_000011B)
Pakistan is arriving on Sunday without 10 coronavirus-infected players for a cricket tour of England that doesn’t have any scheduled games yet. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the tour on Friday, saying only that the three tests and three Twenty20s will be without spectators. The tour was originally to begin on July 30, but the pandemic delayed all tours, and England’s three-test series against the West Indies next month isn’t scheduled to end until July 28.

Pakistan’s itinerary “will be announced in due course,” the ECB said. The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.

The rest of the Pakistan squad, which will undergo more tests before departing on Sunday, will upon arrival in England go into isolation for 14 days in Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

