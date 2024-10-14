Pakistan assistant coach adds fresh twist to Babar, Shaheen, Naseem snub: 'The selection committee decided...'

Pakistan’s six-match losing streak in Test cricket has caused a major shake-up within the red-ball unit, with big-name players being dropped to the bench after the humiliating innings loss to England in Multan. There have been some big questions about why Pakistan are releasing some of their most important players in the form of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. Babar Azam was dismissed by Chris Woakes towards the end of Day 1. (AP)

However, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood played down the idea that this is a performance-related decision, instead reiterating that this was a fitness-based decision.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference, Mahmood said “Babar is our No.1 player. There is no question about that. His technique and ability. If you look at Pakistan's FTP, there's a lot of cricket coming up. So, because of that, the selection committee decided that this was the best time to give Babar a rest.

“After that, we have to go to Australia and Zimbabwe and there is a South Africa tour as well. So that's important,” said Mahmood, pointing out a difficult schedule for the Pakistan team.

Babar Azam has been in tough form on a personal level in recent months, with an average of 20.33 since the beginning of 2023. With 18 consecutive innings without a half-century to his name, the Pakistan management has decided to give Babar a break to rediscover his quality.

‘He hasn’t been dropped…'

Referring to the fast bowling pair that was also dropped from the squad, Mahmood said: “If you look at the fast bowling, this was the third test under new management. Before that we were also struggling as we wanted to know how to get 20 wickets. So now we think we have more options with spin. There were also a few niggles. Naseem had a few niggles and Shaheen was playing a lot of cricket. So we decided to rest him.”

Pakistan struggled massively with the ball against England in Multan, conceding a record-breaking total of 823 runs and not being able to find wickets. Joe Root and Harry Brook in particular put together a massive partnership together.

“He hasn't been dropped. He has been rested,” reiterated Mahmood.” The management also understands that there has been a lot happening in the last few months. Mentally, even if you say you're strong, it still goes on in the back of the mind. He was willing to play. But it was the decision for him and the Pakistan team to give him a rest so that he can come fresh. Because after this, we're playing till April next year,” concluded the assistant coach.

Pakistan will be back in action in the second Test against England, also being played in Multan, and beginning on October 15.