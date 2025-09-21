Pakistan batter brings out GUN celebration after completing fifty, adds fuel to raging IND vs PAK tension: Watch

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan led the charge as Pakistan came out swinging and fighting against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batter took down Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay as Pakistan dominated the first 10 overs of the game, leaving Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confused and stunned. The 29-year-old eventually played a knock of 58 runs off 45 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan brought out the GUN celebration (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Farhan brought up his fifty on the third ball of the tenth over. However, not the landmark but his celebration style has become a huge talking point on social media. After smashing a six to bring up his half-century, Farhan celebrated the landmark by using his bat as a gun and firing shots.

As the right-hander celebrated, the non-striker Saim Ayub looked in awe as he applauded his partner. Farhan eventually lost the tempo of his innings after bringing up his fourth T20I fifty and was finally sent back to the pavilion by Shivam Dube in the 15th over.

This is the second match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing eight-team tournament. The two teams earlier met in the group stage where India came out on top with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare.

Suryakumar dedicated India's victory to the Indian Armed Forces, saying his team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack. This ruffled a few feathers in Pakistan, with many questioning the political nature of the statements.

Looking at the aftermath of India's victory in the group stage, this act by Sahibzada is also expected to draw some attention.

Fakhar Zaman's controversial dismissal

The Super 4s match between the two teams also saw a controversial call as Fakhar Zaman wasn't pleased with the third umpire ruling him out. The batter thought that the ball didn't carry to the wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson. However, he had no option but to walk back.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. Both India and Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI from their respective previous games agains Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Just like the previous match, there were no handshakes and eye contact between the two captains at the toss. Both Suryakumar and Salman Ali Agha ignored each other and stayed away from each other.