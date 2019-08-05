e-paper
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed draws flak on Twitter for posting ‘Qurbani’ picture ahead of Eid

It has been reported that head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended to the PCB’s Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz should be sacked from captaincy.

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sarfaraz Ahmed at the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is having a tough time in international cricket currently. He drew flak after Pakistan’s defeat to India in the Cricket World Cup where the fans targeted his fitness. The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over several decisions after the team’s failure to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup with Sarfaraz’s position as captain under threat.

It has been reported that head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended to the PCB’s Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz should be sacked from captaincy as he himself sought two more years to deliver “remarkable results”.

Amid these reports, Sarfaraz has landed himself in another controversy. Sarfaraz uploaded pictures and videos ahead of the occasion of Bakr Eid with a comment on ‘Qurbani’. The festival sees a number of cattle like goat, sheep, buffalo and camel being sacrificed.

‘Tayyariyan mukammal hain..Stage set hai… Eid_e_Qurban Ka intizar. Qurban hone ko hamarey bachrey bhi tayyaar aur beytaab hain. Allah tala sab ki qurbani aur tayyariyan qubool farmaye,’ Sarfraz posted on his Twitter account.  

The post has drawn a lot of flak from the fans for flaunting the sacrifice of animals on social media. The fans even asked People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to take some against Sarfaraz. 

 

 

According to several reports, Sarfaraz is likely to be changed as Pakistan captain. It is expected that the Pakistan cricket team will have a new Test team captain and also a captain for One-day and T20 teams.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 17:08 IST

