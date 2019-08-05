Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed draws flak on Twitter for posting ‘Qurbani’ picture ahead of Eid

cricket

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is having a tough time in international cricket currently. He drew flak after Pakistan’s defeat to India in the Cricket World Cup where the fans targeted his fitness. The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over several decisions after the team’s failure to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup with Sarfaraz’s position as captain under threat.

It has been reported that head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended to the PCB’s Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz should be sacked from captaincy as he himself sought two more years to deliver “remarkable results”.

Amid these reports, Sarfaraz has landed himself in another controversy. Sarfaraz uploaded pictures and videos ahead of the occasion of Bakr Eid with a comment on ‘Qurbani’. The festival sees a number of cattle like goat, sheep, buffalo and camel being sacrificed.

‘Tayyariyan mukammal hain..Stage set hai… Eid_e_Qurban Ka intizar. Qurban hone ko hamarey bachrey bhi tayyaar aur beytaab hain. Allah tala sab ki qurbani aur tayyariyan qubool farmaye,’ Sarfraz posted on his Twitter account.

The post has drawn a lot of flak from the fans for flaunting the sacrifice of animals on social media. The fans even asked People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to take some against Sarfaraz.

@peta what is this? Why no reactions? Now animal killing is okay with you? And when we use the ghee and milk obtained from cow it's cruelty? #Hypocrisy — Shruti Tandon (@shruttitandon) August 4, 2019

Where r u @PETA ?😡😠 — Hemal Trivedi (अखंड भारत) (@sauhem26) August 4, 2019

They are so beautiful! How can you think of killing them? — Akshatha Bhat T P (@AkshathaBhatTP) August 4, 2019

Murder — sandeep (@sandeeptathgar) August 3, 2019

According to several reports, Sarfaraz is likely to be changed as Pakistan captain. It is expected that the Pakistan cricket team will have a new Test team captain and also a captain for One-day and T20 teams.

