Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis
Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions: South Africa led by Jacques Kallis are still searching for their first win
South Africa Champions led by Jacques Kallis face Younis Khan's Pakistan Champions on Tuesday, July 9, in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024. Both sides have got off to contrasting starts to their campaigns. While South Africa have lost all of their matches, Pakistan have won everything they played.
South Africa started their tournament with a nine-wicket loss to England Champions. This was followed by a 104-run drubbing at the hands of Australia Champions. South Africa then lost their previous game to the West Indies Champions by six wickets. Pakistan on the other hand started off with a five-wicket win over Australia. This was followed by a 29-run over the West Indies after which they beat arch-rivals India Champions by 68 runs in their last match in this tournament.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 10 OF 2024 WCL
Last 2 matches
South Africa Champions: LLL
Pakistan Champions: WWW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR South Africa and Pakistan
South Africa Champions Likely XI
Batters – Richard Levi, Herschelle Gibbs, Ashwell Prince
All-Rounders – Jacques Kallis (c), JP Duminy, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren
Wicketkeeper – Dane Vilas
Bowlers - Vernon Philander, Rory Klenveldt, Imran Tahir
Pakistan Champions Likely XI
Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Younis Khan (c), Misbah-ul-Haq
Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi
Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal
Bowlers: Sohail Tanveer, Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz
Key Players for South Africa
Ashwell Prince: He has been the leading run scorer for South Africa who have failed to impress thus far in the tournament. Jacques Kallis' side will be hoping that he builds on his good form against Pakistan and give them the impetus they need with the bat.
Herschelle Gibbs: The big-hitting South African has featured in just one of the three games that South Africa have played thus far. That was against England and he scored 26 in 19 balls. Known for his ruthlessly aggressive style of play at his peak, the Pakistan players would be more than aware of the threat that Gibbs carries on his day.
Key Players for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi: The legendary all-rounder has had a productive outing with the ball thus far, taking five wickets in three matches. However, that hasn't been the case with the bat and it was that part of Afridi's arsenal that often won Pakistan the big games. Afridi has got scores of 11 not out, 16 and zero in the three games that he has played and would be looking to get going against a struggling South African attack.
Sohaib Maqsood: Maqsood is among the highest run-scorers in this tournament, smashing 158 runs in four matches. He has scored two half-centuries thus far and struck at 169.89. The top-order batter will be looking to keep this form going against a South African attack that has been found wanting in this tournament.
Team Head to Head
It will be the first time the South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions will face each other in the tournament's inaugural season.
Venue and Pitch
The County Ground, Northampton, has hosted 8 T20I matches so far and it has favoured the team which has bat first on the surface. All eight matches have been won by the team batting first at this venue. The average score batting first in Northampton is 140 while the average score chasing is 88, suggesting it is a good pitch for the bowlers.
MATCH PREDICTION
It is going to be a fifty-fifty contest where the toss will play a crucial role in the result.
Fantasy XI:
Batters – Sohaib Maqsood, Herschelle Gibbs, Sharjeel Khan
All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik, Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez
Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal
Bowlers - Imran Tahir, Vernon Philander, Sohail Tanveer
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Sharjeel Khan
BOWLER – Saeed Ajmal
ALL-ROUNDER – JP Duminy
