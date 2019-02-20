Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed to face bribery trial in December

Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed, who was previously banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is all set to face trial in the United Kingdom after being accused of bribing players in the Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed and two UK nationals - Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz- were arrested in February 2017 as part of an investigation into alleged spot-fixing by the UK’s National Crime Agency, according ESPN Cricinfo.

Jamshed, Anwarand Ijaz have been charged with conspiring to bribe players to perform below their potential in the PSL. The alleged conspiracy is said to have taken place between November 2016 and February 2017.

Anwar and Ijaz have also been charged with bribing players in the Bangladesh Premier League in late 2016.

These three entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court. The trial will take place at the same court from December 2 according to the report.

All the three have been granted unconditional bail, but they have been told to attend a pre-trial review on September 6.

Jamshed was banned for 10 years by the PCB after the player was found guilty of five charges under the anti-corruption code.

