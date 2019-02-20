ICC bans Irfan Ansari for ‘approaching’ Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

Irfan Ansari has been banned from all forms of cricket for 10 years after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

“During the hearing, the Tribunal heard evidence that Ansari approached Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed during the Pakistan series with Sri Lanka in the UAE in October 2017 with a view to engaging him in corrupt conduct by soliciting information from him,” the ICC statement read.

Sarfraz reported the approach immediately and an ICC ACU investigation ensued which resulted in these charges and decision. Ansari is bound by the code as a result of his affiliation to the Pakistan cricket team and also as a result of being a coach to two teams that participate in domestic matches in the UAE.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to Sarfraz Ahmed who showed true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it. He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – ACU said:

“This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate with an investigation since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence. It is an important tool to aid our investigations and continue in our efforts to rid the sport of these corrupters.”

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 13:58 IST