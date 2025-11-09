Pakistan cricketer recreates Hardik Pandya's iconic pose after winning Hong Kong Sixes for record sixth time

Pakistan won a record-setting sixth Hong Kong Sixes title this weekend, as they held off Australia by one run in the semifinals, before mounting a comfortable 43-run victory over Kuwait in the final to win the trophy. Other than a loss to arch-rivals India in the group stages, it was a dominant campaign from the Pakistan team at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya's trophy-winning celebration.(Instagram)

Following the victory for Pakistan in the specialized competition, the players’ celebrations caught the eye of many fans – in particular the manner in which Muhammad Shahzad celebrated, and the picture he opted to post on social media.

A fast-bowling all-rounder himself, Shahzad recreated the famous picture of Hardik Pandya following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year, with the trophy on the pitch in front of him while the player shrugs his shoulders.

Shahzad's Hong Kong Sixes success

Shahzad was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 7 scalps enroute to the trophy. Whether his celebration was a homage to one of the leading seam all-rounders in world cricket and particularly in Asia, or whether it was a dig at the Indian team after barbs swapped back and forth between the two countries in recent months – only the 21-year-old himself will know the answer to that question.

Pandya had debuted the celebration after taking the wicket of Shadab Khan during India’s tight win over their arch-rivals during last year’s T20 World Cup. It became an iconic image after India ended their ICC trophy drought later that tournament, and was repeated as they lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year as well.

Shahzad has represented Pakistan at the U-19 level, but still awaits his senior debut for the national side. Shahzad had something of a breakthrough in the President’s Cup final this year while representing Pakistan TV, as he took a five-fer including a hat-trick and followed that up with an unbeaten century the following innings.

Pakistan had to survive a tough semifinal against Australia, where the Aussies were only able to hit a 4 with 6 needed off the last ball. In the final, it was a comfortable victory as Pakistan racked up 132 runs in the first innings thanks to Abbas Afridi’s 11-ball 52, before bowling out their opposition for just 93.