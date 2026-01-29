Edit Profile
    Pakistan don’t have the guts to pull out of the T20 World Cup: Ajinkya Rahane brutally calls out PCB’s threat

    Ajinkya Rahane is confident Pakistan, despite its drama, won't boycott the T20 World Cup.

    Updated on: Jan 29, 2026 11:07 AM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Ajinkya Rahane believes Pakistan are in no stage to boycott the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. The PCB dragged itself into the BCB vs ICC storm, declaring that if Bangladesh were shown the exit door by the ICC, Pakistan too would boycott the tournament in solidarity with Pakistan. Multiple reports from the country claimed multiple things, including the possibility of forfeiting the game against India. Earlier this week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that a decision will be taken by February 2, with the likely outcome being the government’s green light for Pakistan's travel to Sri Lanka.

    PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi (AFP)
    However, Rahane refuses to believe in Pakistan’s threat, saying the team does not have the fortitude to boycott a tournament as big as the World Cup. “I don’t think they will do it. They don’t have the guts,” he said on Cricbuzz.

    Naqvi’s notorious stint with the Pakistan board goes back to September of last year. After India beat Pakistan in the final and for the third time in the tournament, Naqvi fled the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with the Trophy after the Indian team refused to collect the silverware from him. It was the first time in history that a winning team returned home empty-handed. Even as one impasse refused to end, another storm cooked up when Naqvi inserted Pakistan into the tiff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council.

    If the PCB does pull out, the board could face severe ramifications, including a significant financial hit, possible sanctions from the ICC, and likely a ban from the Asia Cup. Hence, Pakistan could be in no position to call the shots. Tensions spiralled between the PCB and BCCI, following the Pahalgam terror attacks last May, and more so after the Indian team refused to play Pakistan twice in the World Championship of Legends. The India vs Pakistan games went on as scheduled in the Asia Cup, but with plenty of bad blood between the players of the two nations. Barbs were traded, things were said, and tempers flared.

      At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

