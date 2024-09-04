Pakistan officially slumped to the lowest of lows in their rich history of Test cricket after suffering an unexpected whitewash at home against Bangladesh. The six-wicket loss in the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Tuesday brought them down to the 8th spot in ICC Test team rankings with a rating point of 76 - their lowest since 1965. Pakistan drop to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after shocking whitewash against Bangladesh(AFP)

Pakistan were sixth in the rankings table before the Bangladesh series, but back-to-back losses have seen them drop below West Indies to eighth with 76 rating points. This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood expressed his extreme disappointment after losing the second Test to Bangladesh, feeling that his team hasn't learned from past mistakes. He highlighted how they let Bangladesh come back into the game despite having them in a weak position, which has happened four times during his tenure. Masood emphasized the need for improvement in fitness, preparation, and performance under pressure to compete with stronger teams like England in the upcoming season.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 10 wickets, which was their first-ever defeat against Bangladesh in a Test match, but little did the Shan Masood-led side know that more surprises were in store. Despite being 26/6 in the first innings of the second Test, Bangladesh bounced back in a dramatic fashion through Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to post a good total, and then their young pacers then made light work of the Pakistan batting unit.

In their second innings, Bangladesh batters no signs of nerves in chasing down 185 to complete a historic whitewash.

No improvement in Bangladesh's rankings

Bangladesh remained in ninth position and behind Pakistan despite gaining 13 rating points. However, the 2-0 series win has bolstered Bangladesh in the points table for the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 as they are now placed fourth behind table-toppers India, Australia at second and New Zealand at third.

Bangladesh, who will now focus their attention on a two-Test series against India starting in Chennai on September 19, have 45.83 percentage points and 33 points with three wins and as many defeats in six Tests.

In WTC, teams get 12 points for a Test win, four for a draw and six for a tie while being ranked according to percentage of points won.