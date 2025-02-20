Pakistan face more trouble, penalised by ICC in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Pakistan did not start the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy well. The defending champions lost by 60 runs against New Zealand in their tournament opener at home on Wednesday. Trouble deepened on Thursday when the side was penalised by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand(REUTERS)

Following the loss against New Zealand, where Pakistan failed to chase down 321, Pakistan were handed a slow over-rate fine after being found one over short of the target after time allowances were considered. On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge; Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction - five per cent of the match fee deducted. With Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleading guilty to the offence, no formal hearing was required.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pakistan will next face India

The Rizwan-led side will next face their arch-rivals India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium with the hope to stay relevant in the Champions Trophy. If they lose, they will be virtually eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan will, however, be without Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the Champions Trophy on Thursday owing to an injury incurred while fielding in the first over against New Zealand. The ICC Event Technical Committee, which includes Wasim Khan, Usman Wahla, Sarah Edgar, and former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock, approved the inclusion of opener Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement.