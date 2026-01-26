Pakistan govt to pull team out of World Cup over 'ICC’s step-motherly treatment' to BCB; else boycott India game: Report

Despite Pakistan announcing their squad for the T20 World Cup on Sunday, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi clarified that it did not end speculation over a potential boycott, with the government set to take the final, binding call after a meeting with PCB officials on Monday. However, a latest report in Geo News indicated that the government is likely to ask the team to withdraw from the tournament amid resentment over the ICC’s “step-motherly treatment” of Bangladesh. Pakistan had announced their T20 World Cup squad on Sunday

Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup on Saturday, with Scotland named as their replacement. The announcement followed weeks of negotiations with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which had refused to send its team to India for the tournament, citing “security threats”. The apex body, however, remained firm in its stance after an independent assessment found security concerns across all venues in India to be minimal.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Pakistan were the only ICC member nation to support Bangladesh’s concerns and subsequently sought to review their own participation after what they described as an act of “injustice” against the BCB over the World Cup decision.

According to the Geo News report, the Pakistan government may not allow the PCB to send the national team to the World Cup, despite the Salman Ali Agha-led side being scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-decided arrangement with the ICC and the BCCI.

“The final decision rests with the prime minister, but early indications suggest that the government may not allow Pakistan to participate in the T20 World Cup,” a senior government source said. “This is not just about cricket; it is about principles. Bangladesh has been deprived of its legitimate right, and the ICC’s step-motherly treatment has forced Pakistan to seriously rethink its participation.”

“There cannot be dual standards in international sports. On one hand, India enjoys the liberty to choose venues, while on the other, countries like Bangladesh are denied venue changes despite citing security concerns. If the ICC truly wants cricket to thrive as a global sport, such selective policies must end,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a separate report by Samaa TV and multiple other Pakistani publications indicated that the PCB is also considering several symbolic gestures related to the World Cup, should Pakistan eventually participate, as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Sources told Samaa TV that the board has three options under consideration: wearing black armbands during all World Cup matches, boycotting the February 15 game against India in Colombo, or dedicating each tournament win to Bangladesh cricket supporters.