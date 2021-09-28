Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; 'stable' after angioplasty: Report

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq was rushed to hospital after tests revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in Lahore on Monday, reported ESPNCricinfo. The former Pakistan captain and one of their leading run scorers in ODIs and Test cricket, Inzamam was declared 'stable' after a successful angioplasty in Monday evening.

The former right-hander, who also served as Pakistan's batting consultant and chief selector not too long ago, complained of chest pain for the last three days but initial reports had cleared him.

“He had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation,” the report stated.

Twitter was flooded with well wishes for Inzamam's speedy recovery.

“Prayers for Inzamam bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine,” wrote Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine 🤲 — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 27, 2021

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

Champion Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty.

Please pray for a complete and swift recovery of the legend.#inzamamulhaq #Cricket #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/ujAQR6O5oT — Ummer Faizan (@omar_journalist) September 28, 2021

All the best to former Pakistan captain and batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq - he is currently in hospital after suffering a heart attack in Lahore — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 27, 2021

The 51-year-old is Pakistan's leading run-scorer in One Day Internationals and the only one to breach the 10000-run barrier in ODIs. The former captain has 11701 runs to his name in 375 ODIs.

Inzamam was also one of the top performers for Pakistan in Test cricket. He is the country's third highest run-getter in the longest format of the game only behind Younis Khan and Javed Miandad. Inzamam has 8829 runs in 119 Test matches.

He retired from the international game after Pakistan failed to qualify for the next round of 2007 World Cup.