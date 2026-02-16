Pakistan have further humiliation stored after defeat vs India; Upset vs Namibia can knock them out of T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 is on the brink after Saturday’s 61-run defeat to India in Colombo, a game in which India posted 175/7 and bowled Pakistan out for 114. The loss left Pakistan stranded on four points with a negative net run rate, while India sealed Super 8 qualification. Pakistan team against India. (AFP)

That turns Group A into a simple, brutal equation: Pakistan control their fate only if they win their final match. If they don’t, their tournament effectively ends that afternoon - and the only real question becomes whether the United States or the Netherlands take the second spot behind India.

Where Group A stands After three matches, India are top with six points and a strong net run rate. USA are second on four points with a NRR of +0.787. Pakistan sit third on four points with NRR of -0.403, while the Netherlands are on two points with one game left. Namibia are winless and already eliminated.

Two matches remain in the group: Pakistan vs Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, and India vs Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, both on February 18.

Scenario 1: Pakistan beat Namibia - Pakistan qualify If Pakistan win, they finish on six points from four games. With USA stuck on four, and the Netherlands able to reach only four even if they upset India, Pakistan cannot be caught for the second Super 8 berth. No tie-breakers. No net run rate stress. Just a straight win and you are through.

Scenario 2: Pakistan lose to Namibia - Pakistan are effectively out If Pakistan lose, they finish on four points, level with USA. But a defeat cannot help their overall net run rate - it only drags it further down from an already negative position. With the USA sitting on a healthy +0.787, Pakistan would have no realistic route to jump them on NRR after adding another loss to the record.

From there, the Netherlands become the only team with a live chase of second place. If the Dutch beat India, they also end on four points, creating a points tie involving USA and the Netherlands (and, on points only, Pakistan too). The qualifier then becomes a net run rate contest - but Pakistan’s loss means they are almost certainly out of that race, leaving a fight between USA’s existing cushion and whatever NRR swing the Netherlands can manufacture against India.

In short Pakistan’s last group game is a knockout in everything but name.