'Pakistan haven't learned in 78 years, feels like India is playing a local team': Yograj Singh dismisses Saqlain's wish

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, the father of Yuvraj Singh, minced no words as he launched a scathing attack on Saqlain Mushtaq, the former Pakistan spinner. Mushtaq, widely regarded as one of the best spinners in the game, said India should play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan if they are a good side. Yograj Singh hasn't taken this statement kindly, saying Pakistan is not good enough to compete with the current Indian lineup. Yograj Singh minced no words as he launched a scathing attack on Saqlain Mushtaq.

While praising the Indian team, Saqlain Mushtaq said that the BCCI should look to have India play matches with Pakistan in all three formats if they believe their team is that good. He also said that Pakistan just needs to get its house in order, and the results will be there for everyone to see.

Yograj Singh said former Pakistan players just know what to say in the media rather than focusing on their team's performance on the field.

For the uninitiated, India recently won the Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan hosted. Mohammad Rizwan's side didn't even qualify for the semi-finals after failing to win a single match in the eight-team tournament.

"I read Saqlain's comment. What are you trying to get into? They don't know how to appreciate it. They just speak. So, a lot of mouths were shut. They haven't learned in 78 years. What can I teach them? People who keep berating their players, what can you teach them?" Yograj told news agency ANI.

"They should learn how to run a country from India and its government. It feels like India is playing a local team. They should try to play against our 'B' team," he added.

Earlier, even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said the current Pakistan team might struggle to compete with an India 'B' team. However, former cricketers such as Inzamam-ul-Haq and Jason Gillespie criticised this statement.

What did Saqlain Mushtaq say?

Earlier, while speaking on the 24 News HD channel, Saqlain Mushtaq expressed his desire to see India squaring off against Pakistan in all three formats of the game so that people can determine who is the better team.

“If we keep political things aside, their players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket. If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would become clear,” he said.

“If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well,” said Mushtaq.

Pakistan were eliminated from the group stage of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after the hosts failed to win a single match in Group A. The side lost its matches against India and New Zealand, and its last group-stage match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A with just 1 point from 3 matches.