Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Eyes now on PCB, Mohsin Naqvi as whispers of boycott amplify in lead-up

Live

By

Pakistan in T20 World Cup, Live Updates: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been a constant figure in Asian cricket in recent months.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Bangladesh won't be at the forthcoming T20 World Cup – an incident that feels like one of the most important in this modern cricketing landscape, putting the ICC and BCCI at stake as they withdrew from the competition. Bangladesh didn't have many backers in a battle against the ICC to try and gain their way with regards to having matches shifted away from India, but whose support they did have came from the other side of India's shared borders with their subcontinental neighbours – as Pakistan put their weight behind the BCB. Having shown such unity, it's not out of the question that Pakistan might opt to push more action behind the words of supporting Bangladesh – a decision which would be a brave one, costing the PCB revenue from playing India and also stature on the global stage as they miss such a prestigious tournament – and therefore one that you expect will likely be left on the bacburner. But just in case something does happen, it is fair to say that the effect will be absolutely seismic. ...Read More

Having shown such unity, it's not out of the question that Pakistan might opt to push more action behind the words of supporting Bangladesh – a decision which would be a brave one, costing the PCB revenue from playing India and also stature on the global stage as they miss such a prestigious tournament – and therefore one that you expect will likely be left on the bacburner. But just in case something does happen, it is fair to say that the effect will be absolutely seismic.