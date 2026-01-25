Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Eyes now on PCB, Mohsin Naqvi as whispers of boycott amplify in lead-up
Pakistan in T20 World Cup, Live Updates: After the Bangladesh Cricket Board was disbarred from the T20 World Cup due to their refusal to play on Indian soil, there is a big PCB-shaped question mark approaching as well.
- 3 Mins agoMohsin Naqvi involved, spells out situation for ICC
- 28 Mins agoHow the entire situation went down, and why Pakistan are involved
- 43 Mins agoBangladesh confirmed to be out of the World Cup on Saturday
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoHello and welcome
Pakistan in T20 World Cup, Live Updates: Bangladesh won't be at the forthcoming T20 World Cup – an incident that feels like one of the most important in this modern cricketing landscape, putting the ICC and BCCI at stake as they withdrew from the competition. Bangladesh didn't have many backers in a battle against the ICC to try and gain their way with regards to having matches shifted away from India, but whose support they did have came from the other side of India's shared borders with their subcontinental neighbours – as Pakistan put their weight behind the BCB....Read More
Having shown such unity, it's not out of the question that Pakistan might opt to push more action behind the words of supporting Bangladesh – a decision which would be a brave one, costing the PCB revenue from playing India and also stature on the global stage as they miss such a prestigious tournament – and therefore one that you expect will likely be left on the bacburner. But just in case something does happen, it is fair to say that the effect will be absolutely seismic.
Mohsin Naqvi involved, spells out situation for ICC
Mohsin Naqvi, as ACC and PCB chief, not afriad to point out what he thinks are the pitfalls of this situation developing and spiralling out of control. Here, he tries to hold ICC to account after the situation with Bangladesh – also otherwise stating that his and the PCB's decisions will be reliant on what their government's directive is.
How the entire situation went down, and why Pakistan are involved
While on the surface this seems like a direct confrontation between the BCB and the BCCI due to the Mustafizur Rahman situation, it's tough to deny that the battleground being an international tournament made it everyone's business. Most other countries stayed out of it, but with Pakistan also playing on neutral turf in Sri Lanka – India's co-hosts for the WC – they felt they were in a unique position to provide Bangladesh some support for what they thought to be a righteous cause.
Bangladesh confirmed to be out of the World Cup on Saturday
The big news came through yesterday evening regarding Bangladesh's non-participation – and in truth, it was a long while coming. The writing had been on the wall, but any hopes for some last-gap compromise were not met. The ICC confirmed their non-participation, and the arrival of Scotland in their stead.
Hello and welcome
It's a sombre morning in the cricket world. There is a feeling that Bangladesh's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup is ust the early gusts of a storm yet to come. Cricket meets a reckoning – and its proudest rivalry is set up to be its potential downfall. Let's discuss – stay tuned.